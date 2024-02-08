English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Delhi-NCR Hospitals On Alert After H1N1 Surge

With the drop in temperatures, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are witnessing an increase in flu cases, particularly H1N1 infections.

Manasvi Asthana
H1N1 flu surge in Delhi-NCR
H1N1 flu surge in Delhi-NCR | Image:Unsplash
With the drop in temperatures, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are witnessing an increase in flu cases, particularly H1N1 infections, predominantly affecting the elderly and individuals with co-morbidities.

According to medical experts attending to the patients the elderly may experience an extended recovery period from infections, a situation exacerbated during the cold season, often resulting in complications, as per the reports.

The H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu is a subtype of the Influenza A virus.

Severe cases of H1N1 flu may necessitate hospitalisation and while adults typically recover within 3-4 days the elderly may require a week or more. Doctors attribute the intricate interplay between flu and bacterial infections for the prolonged recovery times, often resulting in extended hospital stays.

Common symptoms

Typical symptoms of H1N1 flu encompass fever, muscle pain, cough, sore throat, runny nose and watery eyes. 

Despite the similarity in symptoms between H1N1 flu and COVID-19, most hospitals in Delhi-NCR conduct COVID-19 tests for inpatients to differentiate between the two infections.

Message by experts

Experts at the Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Delhi have informed that the outpatient department is dealing with approximately 12-15 flu cases on a daily basis. Out of these cases, one-third are necessitating admission due to confirmed H1N1 infection, as reported.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

