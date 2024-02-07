English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:17 IST

'Had Ram asked them...' Congress' Hariprasad Stokes Fresh Row Before Pran Pratishtha

BK Hariprasad asked whether Lord Ram had called the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and instructed them to distribute invitations for the consecration c

Apoorva Shukla
Congress leader BK Hariprasad
Karnataka Congress MLC BK Hariprasad | Image:X/ @HariprasadBK2
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Banglore: As the nation is preparing for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader and Karnataka MLC BK Hariprasad called the pran pratishtha event scheduled for January 22 a “political program”. BK Hariprasad also questioned why the Ram Janmbhoomi trust distributing invitations for the pran-pratishtha. 

BK Hariprasad asked whether Lord Ram had called the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and instructed them to distribute invitations for the consecration ceremony. “Had Ram called them to hand over the invitations,” questioned Congress MLC BK Hariprasad. Hariprasad said that he has not asked for anyone’s invitation. 

“It is a political program being conducted by BJP and Vishwa Guru. Who are these people to give an invitation? Who gave them permission? Had Rama called them to hand over invitations?” said Hariprasad. 

“These are all political gimmicks and we have not asked for any work invitation. There are 33 crore gods in this country and we will go, don't bother about that. We all pray to maramma, annamma and perform bhoota puja,” the Congress leader added. 

The Congress party’s central leadership has already declined the invitation to the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony calling it a “BJP-RSS event”. The Ram Janmbhoomi trust has invited president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. 

Hariprasad has earlier stoked controversy as he claimed that there is a probability of “Godhra-like incident” may take place on January 22. “The basic duty of a government is to protect the life and property of people. Be it Pulwama or the Godra incidents, the BJP was responsible for the loss of lives, and it has a history of creating tensions in society. They can go to any extent as they are also habitual offenders. The Ayodhya inaugural event is clearly a political event, not a religious one,” said Hariprasad. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 14:17 IST

