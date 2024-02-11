Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Haldwani Violence: Police Investigate Rohingya and Bangladeshi Involvement in Riots

The police had received inputs about some individuals seen among the rioters from the slums near the railway line on the outskirts of Banbhoolpura.

Digital Desk
Haldwani violence, NSA against those attack police
The Dhami government has requested additional central forces be deployed in Haldwani | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Haldwani: Following the recent riots after the demolition of an ‘illegal’ madrassa on February 8th, the police are reportedly investigating the roles of Rohingya Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi residents. Sources have revealed that around 5,000 Rohingya Muslims, Bangladeshis, and outsiders reside in Banbhoolpura.

According to reports, the local police had received specific input about some individuals seen among the rioters from the slums near the railway line on the outskirts of Banbhoolpura, where Rohingya Muslims live. This has led the police to heighten their vigilance, reports add. The Haldwani police are now scrutinising the records of these suspects. 

Uttarakhand Govt Demands Deployment of Additional CAPF Personnel

Meanwhile, the state government has requested additional central forces be deployed in Haldwani. They seek to maintain law and order, especially in the Banbhoolpura area, which was the centre of the violence.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi sent a request to the Home Ministry for four companies of the Central Paramilitary Forces. Each company consists of about 100 personnel. Currently, nearly 1,100 security personnel are stationed in the town, a report from PTI said.

The curfew remains in place in Banbhoolpura, although it has been lifted from outer areas. Shops remain closed, and the streets are empty. Additionally, internet services remain suspended to prevent the spread of rumours through social media.

Officials also reported six rioters killed and 60 injured during the violence on Thursday. The investigation into the riots continues as authorities work to restore peace in the region.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

