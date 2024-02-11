Police are also keeping an eye on social media to curb rumor-mongering over Haldwani violence | Image: File: ANI/PTI

Haldwani Violence Latest Update: While authorities ordered for a magisterial probe on Saturday to nab the culprits responsible for the February 8 violence that erupted following the demolition of an "illegal" construction in Haldwani, curfew has been lifted from the outer areas of the town. However, restrictions remain in force in Banbhoolpura, the epicentre of the mob violence.

Internet service was restored in several parts of the city except the areas around Banbhoolpura, Railway Market, Karkhana Market and Gandhi Nagar. Curfew has also been relaxed in many areas except Banbhoolpura.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Security officials deployed in parts of the violence-hit area of ​​Haldwani, following an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/KFIUmIsSRB — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Police are also keeping an eye on social media to curb rumor-mongering. Cops have warned that those spreading rumors will not be spared.

5 Arrested, 100 Detained, Probe on: What We Know So Far on Haldwani Violence

While five people have been arrested in connection with the case, 100 people have been detained. Police are questioning the arrested accused. The arrested accused include Javed Siddiqui, Arshad Ayub, Zeeshan Pervez and Mehboob Alam.

Apart from that 16 members have been named in the FIR, of which 11 are absconding. A manhunt has been initiated to nab the offenders.

Police said they have begun a search for Abdul Malik who had built the “illegal” structure. Of the five people arrested, one of them is reportedly the relative of Abdul Malik, who’s still absconding. Ten different teams of Uttarakhand police are looking for unruly elements in some districts of UP, which include Bareilly and Moradabad.

As per reports, some of the rioters left Banbhoolpura after violence hit the area.

Search operations are still on in Banbhoolpura area, from where stones were allegedly hurled at police personnel and civic body officials. Late-night raids were conducted in Banbhulpura, Indira Nagar and Kidwai Nagar areas.

Four Additional Companies of Paramilitary Forces Demanded to Tacke Situation

State Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has demanded four additional companies of paramilitary forces.

"The police have begun a search for an accused named Abdul Malik who had built the now razed illegal structure and opposed its demolition most strongly," said Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena.

CCTV footage and video clips of the incidents of Thursday collected from different sources are being analysed to identify the rioters, the police said.

The arson, vandalism and attack on the police personnel in Haldwani was part of a conspiracy, the SSP said.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi in an order said that a magisterial probe will be conducted by Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, who will submit his report to the government in 15 days.