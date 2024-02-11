Advertisement

Haldwani Violence Update: In a big breakthrough in the Haldwani violence case, police have now informed that one of the five arrested people in connection with the case includes Samajwadi Party (SP) state in-charge Matin Siddiqui’s younger brother Javed Siddiqui. Javed Siddiqui was earlier reportedly photographed with SP party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Javed Siddiqui was arrested on the basis of a video, which was accessed by Republic. In the video, Javed Siddiqui can be seen trying to threaten the police and allegedly instigate a riot on February 8. He’s also seen threatening the police who were at the spot to carry out the demolition of the allegedly illegal construction.

Javed Siddiqui was arrested from a house of street number 17 in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura.