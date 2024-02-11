Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:55 IST
Big Lead in Haldwani Case: Javed Siddiqui, Brother of SP Leader Matin Siddiqui, Among 5 Arrested
Javed Siddiqui was arrested on the basis of a video in which he was seen instigating people and threatening the police over demolition of an illegal structure
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Haldwani Violence Update: In a big breakthrough in the Haldwani violence case, police have now informed that one of the five arrested people in connection with the case includes Samajwadi Party (SP) state in-charge Matin Siddiqui’s younger brother Javed Siddiqui. Javed Siddiqui was earlier reportedly photographed with SP party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Javed Siddiqui was arrested on the basis of a video, which was accessed by Republic. In the video, Javed Siddiqui can be seen trying to threaten the police and allegedly instigate a riot on February 8. He’s also seen threatening the police who were at the spot to carry out the demolition of the allegedly illegal construction.
Advertisement
Javed Siddiqui was arrested from a house of street number 17 in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura.
Advertisement
Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:55 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | WatchVideos24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.