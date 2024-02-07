Advertisement

Mandya: Security has been tightened in Keragodu village as tension mounts over the removal of a Hanuman flag by the Mandya district administration from a 108 ft flagpole, according to reports. The flag, hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board, was taken down yesterday, prompting a protest by BJP-JDS workers.

According to reports, heavy deployment of Karnataka Police forces has been done following the protests to maintain order in Keragodu.

Karnataka Police stationed at the site to maintain order

Additionally, sources report that Section 144 has been imposed in the locality following protests against the authorities' removal of the Hanuman Dhwaja. According to ANI, Karnataka Police have also detained BJP workers participating in the protests.

Karnataka CM Reacts to Flag Row

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the Mandya protest, accusing the BJP of manufacturing issues. He clarified, "They had only taken permission to host the national flag and the Kannada flag. The district administration has taken action on this. Elections are coming, so BJP is making this a political issue. I am a Hindu, and I love all people. I believe in coexistence and tolerance."

(This is a developing story)