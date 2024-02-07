Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

K'taka: Tense Situation in Mandya After Hanuman Flag Removal, BJP Workers Detained, Sec 144 Imposed

Security heightened in Keragodu as tension erupted over Mandya district's removal of a 108-foot Hanuman flag, sparking protests by BJP-JDS workers

Digital Desk
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the Mandya protest, accusing the BJP of manufacturing issues. H
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the Mandya protest, accusing the BJP of manufacturing issues. H | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mandya: Security has been tightened in Keragodu village as tension mounts over the removal of a Hanuman flag by the Mandya district administration from a 108 ft flagpole, according to reports. The flag, hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board, was taken down yesterday, prompting a protest by BJP-JDS workers.

According to reports, heavy deployment of Karnataka Police forces has been done following the protests to maintain order in Keragodu.

Karnataka Police stationed at the site to maintain order

Additionally, sources report that Section 144 has been imposed in the locality following protests against the authorities' removal of the Hanuman Dhwaja. According to ANI, Karnataka Police have also detained BJP workers participating in the protests.

Karnataka CM Reacts to Flag Row

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the Mandya protest, accusing the BJP of manufacturing issues. He clarified, "They had only taken permission to host the national flag and the Kannada flag. The district administration has taken action on this. Elections are coming, so BJP is making this a political issue. I am a Hindu, and I love all people. I believe in coexistence and tolerance."

 

(This is a developing story)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  5. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement