Hanuman Flag Row: Mandya Bandh on February 9

The BJP, along with Pro-Hindu outfits, has issued a stern warning to the government, threatening intense protests if their demands are not met. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Several Pro-Hindu outfits have called for a Mandya Bandh on February 9, raising concerns over a Hanuman flag controversy. The decision to observe the bandh comes after demands to hoist the Hanuman flag in the region faced resistance, leading to escalating tensions. The BJP, along with Pro-Hindu outfits, has issued a stern warning to the government, threatening intense protests if their demands are not met.

What are the demands?

The primary demand revolves around the unfurling of the Hanuman flag, a matter that has become a focal point of contention in Mandya.

As part of the protest, BJP leaders emphasize their insistence on hoisting the Hanuman flag and express dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.

The party's stance is poised to fuel the ongoing discord surrounding religious symbols and sentiments.

The situation in Mandya escalated throughout the day as protests unfolded, drawing the attention of law enforcement.

In response, hundreds of Pro-Hindu activists were detained as authorities sought to maintain order in the face of rising tensions.

With the day's protests concluded in Mandya, the BJP is expected to deliberate on the next course of action later tonight.

The decision to carry out further protests and agitation in Mandya tomorrow will be determined by the party's leadership as they assess the situation and strategize their response to the Hanuman flag controversy.