Hanumangarhi Priest Schools Congress' Digvijaya Singh Over Ram Lalla Idol Remarks

Ayodhya: After Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a massive controversy by casting doubt on the creation of the Ram Lalla idol, asserting that it doesn't resemble a child, Hanumangarhi mandir priest Mahant Raju Das has slammed Digvijaya Singh on Friday, January 19.

Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das accused Digvijaya Singh of trying to divide the society and invited him to visit Ayodhya and witness the magnificient temples of the holy city. “All the idols will remain there only. Because the idol was in 'Bal Swaroop' (toddler form), people faced difficulty in 'Darshan'. So the trust tried to give it magnificence. The main issue was the Janmabhoomi,” said Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das.

"There is no scarcity of temples in Ayodhya. I want to tell people like Digvijaya Singh, who tried to divide society on the basis of caste, to come to Ayodhya and look at the temples... There are Ram Janaki temples by kings and rulers from all castes... He (Digvijaya Singh) has always been anti-Ram. He has been finding faults in everything since the beginning..." he added.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's statement, Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das says, "All the idols will remain there only. Because the idol was in 'Bal Swaroop' (toddler form), people faced difficulty in 'Darshan'. So the trust tried… pic.twitter.com/kx3b4ktbm3 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Digvijaya Singh had raised questions on Ram Lalla's idol after it was installed in sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 18. “Our Guru Late Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Ji Maharaj of Dwarka and Joshimath had also suggested that the idol of Lord Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple should be in the form of a child and should be in the lap of Mother Kaushalya. But the idol that is being consecrated does not look like a child,” the Congress leader said.