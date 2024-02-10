Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 07:53 IST

Hardoi Tractor-Trolley Mishap: Two Killed, 25 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Devotees Falls into Ditch

The accident took place when the devotees were returning to their homes after attending a Shiva procession near a Dharam Kanta in Shuklapur village in Beniganj

Srinwanti Das
Road accident
UP Tractor-Trolley Accident: Two Killed, 25 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Devotees Falls into Ditch in Hardoi | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hardoi Tractor-Trolley Accident: Two people reportedly died and 25 were left injured on Friday after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned on the Sitapur Road and fell into a ditch in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

Police informed that the accident took place when the devotees were returning to their homes after attending a Shiva procession near a Dharam Kanta in Shuklapur village in Beniganj police station area.

According to reports, the occupants of the vehicle were returning after attending a religious programme in Birajikheda. The tractor went out of control and fell into the ditch while trying to avoid hitting a stray cattle.

Police said Pooja (16) and Anita (30) died on the spot while 25 people, including men, women and children, were injured in the accident.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami and CMO Rohtas Kumar reached the hospital where the injured were admitted.

The DM said the circumstances under which the accident occurred are not known and are being investigated.

The injured said the accident occurred while the driver of the tractor tried to save a stray cattle that came on the road.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 07:53 IST

