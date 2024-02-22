English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Haryana Police Slaps UAPA Charges on Congress MLA Mamman Khan in Nuh Violence Case

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Nuh after a VHP procession was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year

Digital Desk
Congress MLA Mamman Khan
Congress MLA Mamman Khan | Image: PTI/File
  • 2 min read
Nuh Violence Latest Update: Haryana Police has slapped the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the Nuh violence case.  Ferozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan was arrested last year and has been accused of inciting violence in the Nuh incident. 

Police have added charges under anti-terror law UAPA to the FIR, Mamman Khan's counsel said on Wednesday. Khan was arrested last year in connection with the Nuh violence case and granted bail by a court subsequently.

Police had earlier accused Khan of inciting violence and being in touch with those involved in sharing provocative posts on social media platforms. Besides, he also faces some other charges in the FIR.

Khan’s Counsel Seeks Status Report 

Tahir Hussain Rupariya, the counsel of the accused, said he had sought a status report from the court and the document revealed that charges under the UAPA have been added to the FIR.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Haryana Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed questioned why the UAPA has been invoked in three cases registered at the Nuh police station and another at the Nagina police station after the challan was presented in the court. He said the UAPA is invoked against terrorists.

All About Nuh Violence 

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Nuh after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year. The violence had spread to the adjoining areas, including Gurugram, where an imam was killed.

(With PTI inputs) 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:59 IST

