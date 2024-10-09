Published 17:22 IST, October 9th 2024
‘Haryana Public Destroyed Fake Narratives of Congress,’ says Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that people in Haryana has destroyed the "fake narrative" created by the oppositions parties post Lok Sabha polls.
