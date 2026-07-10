Haryana Shocker: 80-Year-Old Priest Thrashed, Dragged Through Village by Neck; Dargah Caretaker, Aide Face Attempt to Murder Charge

An 80-year-old priest is battling serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked and dragged through the streets of a village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district in the early hours of Thursday. Police have booked two men, including the caretaker of a nearby dargah, on charges of attempt to murder.

The victim, identified as Yogiraj, had reportedly reached the Shiva temple in Adhoni village at around 4 am to clean the premises and prepare for the morning prayers when the assault allegedly took place.

According to the complaint, the main accused, Pankaj, arrived at the temple along with another man, Inder. What began as an argument soon turned violent. Pankaj allegedly abused the elderly priest before calling for a stick and repeatedly hitting him. The attack was so severe that one of the priest’s legs was allegedly fractured.

Police said the accused are also alleged to have wrapped a cloth around Yogiraj’s neck and dragged him across the village before dumping him at a nearby crossroads. They then fled the scene.

Advertisement

The injured priest remained on the roadside for nearly two hours before villagers discovered him. Residents first spotted bloodstains near the temple and followed the trail, which led them to the unconscious priest. He was immediately taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where doctors are treating him. His condition is reported to be critical.

Residents described Yogiraj as a peaceful man who has been associated with the temple for years. They said he had briefly left the village but returned around two months ago after repeated requests from locals.

Advertisement

Investigators are looking into the motive behind the attack. While police say the dispute appears to be personal in nature, some villagers have claimed the accused believed the temple had begun attracting devotees who earlier visited the nearby dargah. Police have not officially confirmed this claim.

An FIR has been registered at Kurukshetra Sadar Police Station under sections including attempt to murder. CCTV footage from the area has been seized, and officers are examining all available evidence as teams search for the accused.