TRENDING /
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Haveri Moral Policing Case: My Son Has Been Implicated, Claims Accused’s Mother

While Mohammed Saif is undergoing treatment at Haveri district hospital, his mother has claimed that her son is innocent

Srinwanti Das
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Amid the furore over the Haveri moral policing case, now the mother of one of the accused, Mohammed Saif, Kairunisa has claimed that her son is innocent. 

While Mohammed Saif is undergoing treatment at Haveri district hospital, his mother has claimed that he was innocent. She claimed that her son was called by his friends after the crime was committed. 

“My son has not the slightest idea of what has happened to him. My son has been implicated in this case. He didn't do anything, just look at what's going on here. My son is not involved in such a case. The boys called my son,” she said, adding, “My son is not someone who misbehaves with girls. My son met with a bike accident and injured his leg, after which he has been admitted to the hospital. It has been three days since he was brought to Haveri district hospital.” 

“We are a family that makes a living by selling vegetables. My son had not gone to work on the day of the incident. I don't know about the others, but my son isn't involved,” she added.

Couple thrashed, filmed

In a shocking incident of moral policing, a man and woman allegedly from different communities were brutally thrashed by a group of 12 miscreants for staying together at a lodge in Karnataka's Haveri. The incident took place at Nalhara cross in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district on January 7, according to the complaint. On hearing that a couple had taken a room at a lodge in Haveri, the group of miscreants barged into the lodge, forced them to open the door and assaulted the couple. After verbally abusing the man, the miscreants dragged, punched, slapped and verbally abused him.

The miscreants filmed the couple and behaved inhumanely with the woman, according to the video of the incident. Acting on the complaint, the police have launched a probe into the case.

Police have arrested four people in relation to the case so far.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

