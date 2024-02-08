Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Haveri Moral Policing, Gangrape Case Sent Shockwaves Across K'taka, Victim Reveals Shocking Details

Haveri Moral Policing Case: The victim has alleged that she was gang-raped by a group of men who forcibly entered the lodge room.

Digital Desk
Haveri Moral Policing, Gangrape Case Sent Shockwaves Across Karnataka
Haveri Moral Policing, Gangrape Case Sent Shockwaves Across Karnataka | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In the Haveri moral policing incident that has rattled Karnataka, shocking details have emerged as the female victim has come forward with harrowing allegations. The victim has alleged that she was gang-raped by a group of men who forcibly entered the lodge room and attacked both her and her husband, for being together despite practising different faiths. The incident has ignited outrage and raised serious concerns about the safety and security of individuals in Karnataka. 

‘Pleaded With Folded Hands’ 

During her testimony before a judicial magistrate, the woman victim disclosed chilling details. Narrating her ordeal, the woman survivor said, "I pleaded with folded hands, but they paid no heed. Later, three of them dropped me off at a bus stop from where I managed to reach home. While I don't know their names, I will be able to identify them if they are presented in front of me."  

Advertisement

As of now, 3 people have been arrested for alleged gang rape, Karnataka police said. 
 

‘Why The CM Is Quiet’

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage, with senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, targeting the Congress-led state government. 

Speaking on the incident, Bommai questioned the Chief Minister's silence over the matter and demanded immediate action. "Why the CM is quiet on this issue? We are going to take this very seriously and I want the police to act independently and judiciously. They should take immediate action," Bommai said.

Advertisement

Haveri Moral Policing Case: What Had Happened? 

On Thursday, at 1 around pm, a 26-year-old married woman, belonging to a minority community, checked into a hotel room with a 40-year-old KSRTC driver, with whom she had been in a relationship for the past three years, as reported by the Karnataka Police.

Advertisement

The assault unfolded within the confines of the hotel room and was documented by the assailants. The videos, later went viral as they circulated across various social media platforms.

In a disturbing footage, six men can be seen knocking on the door of a room. Upon the door's opening, the assailants forcefully entered, targeting the couple. The accused reportedly hurled abuse at the couple and assaulted them, all while recording the distressing scene. The woman attempted to shield her identity by covering her face with a burqa during the horrifying incident.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement