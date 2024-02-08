Advertisement

Bengaluru: In the Haveri moral policing incident that has rattled Karnataka, shocking details have emerged as the female victim has come forward with harrowing allegations. The victim has alleged that she was gang-raped by a group of men who forcibly entered the lodge room and attacked both her and her husband, for being together despite practising different faiths. The incident has ignited outrage and raised serious concerns about the safety and security of individuals in Karnataka.

Karnataka Shocker: A group of men allegedly gang-raped a woman in the hotel room for having interfaith relations. As per reports, the woman was hounded by a group of 7 men.



‘Pleaded With Folded Hands’

During her testimony before a judicial magistrate, the woman victim disclosed chilling details. Narrating her ordeal, the woman survivor said, "I pleaded with folded hands, but they paid no heed. Later, three of them dropped me off at a bus stop from where I managed to reach home. While I don't know their names, I will be able to identify them if they are presented in front of me."

As of now, 3 people have been arrested for alleged gang rape, Karnataka police said.



‘Why The CM Is Quiet’

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage, with senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, targeting the Congress-led state government.

Speaking on the incident, Bommai questioned the Chief Minister's silence over the matter and demanded immediate action. "Why the CM is quiet on this issue? We are going to take this very seriously and I want the police to act independently and judiciously. They should take immediate action," Bommai said.

Haveri Moral Policing Case: What Had Happened?

On Thursday, at 1 around pm, a 26-year-old married woman, belonging to a minority community, checked into a hotel room with a 40-year-old KSRTC driver, with whom she had been in a relationship for the past three years, as reported by the Karnataka Police.

The assault unfolded within the confines of the hotel room and was documented by the assailants. The videos, later went viral as they circulated across various social media platforms.

In a disturbing footage, six men can be seen knocking on the door of a room. Upon the door's opening, the assailants forcefully entered, targeting the couple. The accused reportedly hurled abuse at the couple and assaulted them, all while recording the distressing scene. The woman attempted to shield her identity by covering her face with a burqa during the horrifying incident.