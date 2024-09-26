sb.scorecardresearch
  'She Kept Asking For Money': What Mahalakshmi's Lover Told His Mother Before Committing Suicide

Published 08:34 IST, September 27th 2024

'She Kept Asking For Money': What Mahalakshmi's Lover Told His Mother Before Committing Suicide

Mother of Bengaluru Murder Case suspect Mukti Ranjan Ray has said in her first statement that her son fell prey to Mahalakshmi's trap, she was asking for money.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ananya Srivastava
Bengaluru Mahalakshmi Murder Case
13:13 IST, September 26th 2024