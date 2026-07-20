‘He Is Available on Stage’: Delhi Police Quashes Social Media Rumors of Abhijit Dipke’s Detention

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a formal clarification debunking reports circulating on social media platforms that claimed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained by law enforcement agencies.

Dismissing the claims as entirely false, police authorities confirmed that Dipke was not taken into custody and remained present at the protest site.

"Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage," the Delhi Police stated in an official release.

Rumors Amid Ongoing Protests

The clarification came after social media posts began alleging that police personnel had picked up Dipke during the ongoing student-led demonstrations in the capital.

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Addressing the rapid spread of unverified claims surrounding the law and order situation, senior police officials reiterated that police action at the protest site was being conducted in accordance with established legal procedures. Authorities urged citizens and media organizations to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to or sharing unverified rumors online.

Police Warn Against Online Misinformation

With heavy security deployed across the capital due to the commencement of Parliament's Monsoon Session, senior officials emphasized that law enforcement presence at Jantar Mantar is focused strictly on maintaining public order and safety.

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