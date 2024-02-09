Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

'He Was Born in General Category, Not OBC': Rahul Gandhi Alleges PM Lied About His Caste

Addressing a crowd in Odisha's Jharsuguda, Congress MP Gandhi took a swipe at PM Mod alleging that he lied about his OBC caste.

Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Odisha's Jharsuguda and will enter Chhattisgarh today.

Speaking to the public gathered, Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "OBC remark."

What Did Rahul Gandhi Said About PM Modi's Caste?

He said, "PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP. He was born in the General caste...He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in General caste..."

This comes two days after the Congress MP took a dig at the PM stating that he tells a heap of lies. 

His tweet read, “Be it election platform or Parliament, every speech of the Prime Minister is just a 'heap of lies'. He has become so engrossed in his lies, his applause and his media that every question related to the public makes him angry. Anger is a guarantee of destruction, not development.”

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

