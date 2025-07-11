Heartbreaking Testimony of Uncle Kuldeep Reveals Radhika Yadav’s Final Moments: 'Heard Loud Sound, Rushed Upstairs and Found My Niece…'

Radhika Yadav, 25, was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav at their residence in Gurugram on Thursday, July 11. She was a tennis player and had opened an academy, which her father and society didn't approve of. Now, in the police statement, her uncle Kuldeep Yadav narrated the scene when he reached upstairs on hearing the gunshot.

What did Radhika Yadav's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, see after the incident?

In the statement, Kuldeep shared that his family resides on the ground floor and his brother Deepak's family resides on the first floor of their double-storey house in the Sushant Lok area in Sector 57. It was around 10:30 AM when he heard a loud noise from upstairs, so he rushed to his brother's residence and found his niece Radhika lying in the kitchen, and the revolver was lying in the drawing room. After that, my son Piyush Yadav also came upstairs and we both picked up Radhika and took her in our car to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56, Gurugram. Doctor declared my niece dead after checking her," he added.

Kuldeep recalled that at the time of the incident, only the members of his family were present in the house - his brother, Deepak, his wife, Manju Yadav, and his niece, Radhika. His nephew Dheeraj Yadav was not present at the house. "My brother Deepak has a licensed 32 bore revolver. The revolver that was lying there was Deepak's. I feel that my brother Deepak has shot my niece Radhika Yadav," he said.

According to Kuldeep, he and his brother Deepak both run separate rental businesses.

"My niece Radhika was a great tennis player. She had won trophies many times. But I am shocked at the death of my niece Radhika, that she was murdered," expressed Kuldeep.

Radhika Yadav's father Deepak Yadav confessed to the crime