Heartbreaking Last Moments: Shubham Dwivedi's Joyful Video Surfaces Before Terror Struck

A tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has taken the life of Shubham Dwivedi, a newlywed from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Shubham was killed on Tuesday while vacationing in Kashmir with his wife.

Before the attack, a video was shared by Shubham's wife, which was posted just a day before the incident. In the video, Shubham is seen laughing and playing cards with his family in the hotel room, enjoying a peaceful moment with loved ones.

Shubham, who had married on February 12, 2025, had only been married for two months. According to Shubham's cousin, Saurabh Dwivedi, the attackers opened fire after asking the victims for their names.

Saurabh shared the heartbreaking details with ANI,"Shubham Bhaiya got married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam with his wife. My sister-in-law called my uncle and told him that Shubham was shot in the head. It is also being said that the firing started after asking for the names of the individuals."

The family is now awaiting the return of Shubham's body, which is expected to be released in two to three days after completing all necessary procedures.

Among the victims, was Dilip Desale, a resident of Panvel, Maharashtra , who lost his life in the attack.

Another victim, Shailesh Bhai Himmat Bhai Kadatiya, a 44-year-old man, was killed while on a trip with his wife and two children. The family was caught in the gunfire on Tuesday, but his wife and children survived and are safe.

The attack also claimed the lives of other tourists, including Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young Indian Navy officer from Karnal who had recently married. Prashant Satpathy, an Accounts Officer from Odisha , was killed as well. He had gone on a short vacation to Kashmir with his wife and young son, but his family is still without information about their whereabouts following the attack.

