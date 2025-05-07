Heavy Artillery Exchange Along LoC as Operation Sindoor Triggers Immediate Response

India has launched a massive anti-terror strike in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The response given by India was named as ‘Operation Sindoor’. The air strikes by the Indian forces saw the destruction of 9 terrorist launch pads. The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. India selected their targets for Operation Sindoor very carefully as the intent was to target top Jaish-E-Mohammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorism within India.

Heavy Artillery Firing Breaks Out Along LoC Following Operation Sindoor

Intense artillery fire has erupted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir following India's launch of Operation Sindoor against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. Defense officials report a "heavy exchange of artillery fire," suggesting a significant escalation despite India's characterization of its operation as "non-escalatory."

Earlier, the Indian Army had reported that "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch-Rajauri area," indicating Pakistan's immediate military response to the Indian strikes. The intensified shelling raises concerns about further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors as both sides demonstrate military readiness.

How The Indian Armed Forces Carried Out Operation Sindoor

In a press release released by the Ministry Of Defense, The Indian Army carried out a series of air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The operation that was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. Following the attack, nine terrorist launchpads were eliminated in response to the barbaric terror attack which saw 26 Indian civilians lose their lives.