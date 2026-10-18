'Heavy Rain, Excessive Crowd': Eyewitnesses Recall Horror Of Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede

Kolkata: Eyewitnesses to the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata recounted how continuous rainfall and an excessive crowd contributed to the chaos, as devotees reportedly rushed to seek shelter from the rain.

Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Vinay Kumar said that despite the police administration being present at the site, the crowd became difficult to manage amid the sudden rush.

"This tragic incident occurred due to continuous rainfall. There was an excessive crowd here, and they did not want to get out in the rain. The police administration was fully functional, but the crowd could not be handled," he said.

Another eyewitness, Uttam, described the immediate response following the incident, stating that police personnel and local civil volunteers were present at the site to assist the affected people. He added that the local MLA was also involved in coordinating arrangements and ensuring medical assistance for the injured.

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"We are local residents. When we heard about this incident, we immediately came here. The police administration had full arrangements here, and they fully cooperated. The local civil volunteers were also present. Our local MLA is also here and is fully engaged in making arrangements and ensuring treatment for them at the medical hospital. The incident occurred as the people wanted to avoid the rain to save themselves and their children," he said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police stated that 12 people, including some members of the Durga Puja organising committee, had been detained and were being questioned in connection with the stampede.

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The Chief Minister also assured that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence. He said the site had been sealed off for investigation and that forensic teams, the Special Task Force and the fire brigade were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Adhikari further announced that the state government would provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a government job to each family that lost a loved one, while every injured person would receive Rs 5 lakh. The government also undertook to bear the medical expenses of the injured.