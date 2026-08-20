Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Bringing Relief from Hot, Humid Weather

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing relief to residents from hot and humid weather conditions.

The downpour provided respite from the prevailing humidity, while cloudy skies continued to prevail across several parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is expected between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm, with temperatures likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius and a 20 per cent chance of rainfall.

The likelihood of rainfall is expected to increase further in the evening, with scattered thunderstorms forecast between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

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Temperatures during this period are likely to remain between 31°C and 32°C, with a 35 per cent chance of rain.

Meanwhile, the monsoon remains active across several parts of the country, with heavy rainfall reported in Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

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The IMD has also issued colour-coded alerts in several districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and associated risks.

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in districts including Banda, Prayagraj and Mirzapur, while several adjoining districts are under yellow alerts.

In Himachal Pradesh, persistent heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions have disrupted normal life, with 166 roads, including National Highway-003, blocked, while 130 power transformers and 222 water supply schemes remain affected, according to the State

Emergency Operation Centre. Mandi is the worst-affected district in terms of road connectivity, with 84 roads blocked.

In Kerala, the IMD has issued a red alert for the coast and a Swell Surge and High Wave Warning for the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Coastal areas are expected to witness rough sea conditions, with swell waves reaching 1.1 to 2.2 metres.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, while small fishing vessel operations, boat movements and beach activities have been restricted.

In Odisha, authorities continue to monitor flood-affected areas amid forecasts of further heavy rainfall. According to IMD reports, 429 villages across 52 blocks had been affected by floodwater as of August 15, while 79 rescue teams were deployed.