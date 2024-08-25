sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh; 73 Roads Closed and Power Schemes

Published 00:37 IST, August 25th 2024

Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh; 73 Roads Closed and Power Schemes

Light rainfall in HP has closed 73 roads and disrupted 53 power schemes. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are forecasted, with 140 rain-related death.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh; 73 Roads Closed and Power Schemes
Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh; 73 Roads Closed and Power Schemes | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:37 IST, August 25th 2024