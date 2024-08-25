Published 00:37 IST, August 25th 2024
Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh; 73 Roads Closed and Power Schemes
Light rainfall in HP has closed 73 roads and disrupted 53 power schemes. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are forecasted, with 140 rain-related death.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh; 73 Roads Closed and Power Schemes | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:37 IST, August 25th 2024