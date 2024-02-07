English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Heavy Rains Hamper Traffic in Several Parts of Delhi

Overnight heavy rains in the national capital led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city on Thursday causing inconvenience to commuters.

Digital Desk
Traffic Jam in Delhi
Heavy Rains Hamper Traffic in Several Parts of Delhi | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Overnight heavy rains in the national capital led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city on Thursday causing inconvenience to commuters.

Harsh Kumar, who was travelling from Ghaziabad to Mayur Vihar, said that the traffic was heavy near Anand Vihar.

Advertisement

"The traffic was heavy from Ramprastha towards Anand Vihar. I took alternative routes to reach Mayur Vihar," Kumar said.

The Delhi Police wrote on X that the traffic is affected on the Ring Road in the carriageway from the Hanuman Mandir towards the ISBT due to waterlogging near the out-gate of ISBT.

Advertisement

The police also said that the traffic was affected on the outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Nehru Place towards Hauz Khas due to waterlogging near the Chirag Delhi Flyover.

"Traffic is affected on the MB Road in the carriageway from Tughlakabad towards Khanpur due to waterlogging near Ratiya Marg and Hamdard T-point.

Advertisement

"Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Tughlakabad due to waterlogging opposite the Ambedkar Nagar Bus Depot, Tigri Mor and Vayusenabad," it wrote on X.

Similarly, traffic was also affected on Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg from the Apsara Border towards Anand Vihar, on the Rohtak Road from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka, on the Mathura Road from Badarpur towards Ashram due to waterlogging. (With inputs from PTI)  

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News31 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education32 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News33 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement