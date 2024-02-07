Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Heavy Snowfall Turns Himachal Pradesh into Winter Wonderland, Tourists Thrilled | SEE PICS

Video shows the areas being covered under the layers of snow, bringing cheers among tourist.

Digital Desk
shimla snowfall
Kharapathar area in Shimla covered in a blanket of snow as it receives fresh snowfall on Friday | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Shimla: Several areas in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday, turning the landscape into a picturesque scene. Visuals have emerged from several areas including Kharapathar area in Shimla, Khajjiar area of Chamba, Tikkar area of Nawar valley and Manali. 

News agency ANI shared the visuals of snow-clad mountains and roads.

Video shows the areas being covered under the layers of snow, bringing cheers among tourist. Tourists were seen rejoicing the moment by soaking themselves in the mesmerising beauty of the hill state.  

Earlier on Thursday, Shimla received season’s first snowfall. Moderate to heavy snowfall continued in high hills and tribal areas of the state.

 

The popular tourist was wrapped in a thin blanket of snow on Thursday while the 5-km stretch between Kufri and Fagu was entirely covered in snow.
 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:40 IST

