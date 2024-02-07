Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:42 IST
Heavy Snowfall Turns Himachal Pradesh into Winter Wonderland, Tourists Thrilled | SEE PICS
Video shows the areas being covered under the layers of snow, bringing cheers among tourist.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Shimla: Several areas in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday, turning the landscape into a picturesque scene. Visuals have emerged from several areas including Kharapathar area in Shimla, Khajjiar area of Chamba, Tikkar area of Nawar valley and Manali.
News agency ANI shared the visuals of snow-clad mountains and roads.
Video shows the areas being covered under the layers of snow, bringing cheers among tourist. Tourists were seen rejoicing the moment by soaking themselves in the mesmerising beauty of the hill state.
Earlier on Thursday, Shimla received season’s first snowfall. Moderate to heavy snowfall continued in high hills and tribal areas of the state.
The popular tourist was wrapped in a thin blanket of snow on Thursday while the 5-km stretch between Kufri and Fagu was entirely covered in snow.
Advertisement
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls backBusiness News12 minutes ago
65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, DiesIndia News14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.