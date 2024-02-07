Kharapathar area in Shimla covered in a blanket of snow as it receives fresh snowfall on Friday | Image: ANI

Shimla: Several areas in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday, turning the landscape into a picturesque scene. Visuals have emerged from several areas including Kharapathar area in Shimla, Khajjiar area of Chamba, Tikkar area of Nawar valley and Manali.

Himachal Pradesh | Shimla covered in a blanket of thick snow, as the area receives heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/GJROlSrrUt — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

News agency ANI shared the visuals of snow-clad mountains and roads.

Video shows the areas being covered under the layers of snow, bringing cheers among tourist. Tourists were seen rejoicing the moment by soaking themselves in the mesmerising beauty of the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh | Kharapathar area in Shimla gets covered in a blanket of snow as it receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/GxmXrOBMA5 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Shimla received season’s first snowfall. Moderate to heavy snowfall continued in high hills and tribal areas of the state.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Khajjiar area of Chamba covered in a blanket of thick snow, as the area receives heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/stX2Rx8BzM — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

The popular tourist was wrapped in a thin blanket of snow on Thursday while the 5-km stretch between Kufri and Fagu was entirely covered in snow.

