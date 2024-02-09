Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:00 IST
Heavy Traffic Jam at Noida's Sector 16 Film City Underpass Leaves Commuters Stuck
Noida's Sector 16 Film City underpass witnessed heavy traffic congestion around 2:35 PM on Thursday, leaving commuters stuck for a while.
Noida: The underpass at Noida's Sector 16 Film City experienced heavy traffic congestion as vehicles moved in a disorganised way, causing people to be stuck for a while. Manoj, an e-rickshaw driver speaking to Republic, said that the congestion persisted for three hours, affecting the route from Sector 18 to the Highway. Additionally, several other routes, including Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Shaheen Bagh, were heavily jammed.
Commuters found themselves stuck for 30 to 40 minutes on average, despite Google Maps indicating a 15-minute journey for every kilometre.
Commuters Share Visuals from Spot
The incident took place around 2:35 PM on Thursday.
(This is a developing story)
Published February 8th, 2024 at 15:26 IST
