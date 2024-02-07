Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:33 IST
Hemant Soren to Appear Before ED on Jan 31
Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, on Monday, announced that he would appear before the ED on January 31.
Jharkhand: Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, on Monday, announced that he would appear before the ED on January 31. According to ANI, sources indicated that Soren, on Monday, sent an email to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), expressing his readiness for questioning on January 31. Soren, currently 'untraceable' as per reports, is facing scrutiny in an ongoing money laundering investigation related to an alleged land scam.
Sources suggest that Soren, who earlier avoided nine Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons, was requested to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or 31. The ED has indicated that if Soren fails to appear on either of these dates, they will initiate contact.
Insiders from the Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have mentioned that Soren is willing to participate in the questioning session with the probe agency.
It has been revealed that Soren is considering legal options and consulted with a lawyer in Delhi on Sunday. Sources suggest that he is likely to approach the court seeking protection 'against coercive action.'
According to PTI, the Jharkhand Chief Minister, in the email addressed to the central agency, stated, “The ED’s insistence on recording my statement again on or before January 31, 2024, appears to be driven by malice.”
The enforcement agency, on Monday evening, visited the Delhi residence of CM Soren to inquire about his involvement in the case. According to official sources, he was reported as 'missing,' and the agency was unable to establish contact with him.
ANI took to X and wrote, “ED officials present at the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi. Details awaited. ED had written to him asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The CM today gave time to ED for questioning on January 31.”
#WATCH | ED officials present at the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi. Details awaited.
ED had written to him asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a… pic.twitter.com/NuK8F0zzze
— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024
The ED team conducted a search at Hemant Soren's residence, 5/1 Shanti Niketan, seizing documents and a BMW car with an HR registration number. The ED team initiated the operation at 7 am and carried out raids at three different locations in Delhi.
