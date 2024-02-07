Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Hemant Soren to Appear Before ED on Jan 31

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, on Monday, announced that he would appear before the ED on January 31.

Digital Desk
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Image:PTI/FACEBOOK
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jharkhand: Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, on Monday, announced that he would appear before the ED on January 31. According to ANI, sources indicated that Soren, on Monday, sent an email to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), expressing his readiness for questioning on January 31. Soren, currently 'untraceable' as per reports, is facing scrutiny in an ongoing money laundering investigation related to an alleged land scam.

Sources suggest that Soren, who earlier avoided nine Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons, was requested to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or 31. The ED has indicated that if Soren fails to appear on either of these dates, they will initiate contact.

Advertisement

Insiders from the Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have mentioned that Soren is willing to participate in the questioning session with the probe agency.

It has been revealed that Soren is considering legal options and consulted with a lawyer in Delhi on Sunday. Sources suggest that he is likely to approach the court seeking protection 'against coercive action.'

Advertisement

According to PTI, the Jharkhand Chief Minister, in the email addressed to the central agency, stated, “The ED’s insistence on recording my statement again on or before January 31, 2024, appears to be driven by malice.” 

The enforcement agency, on Monday evening, visited the Delhi residence of CM Soren to inquire about his involvement in the case. According to official sources, he was reported as 'missing,' and the agency was unable to establish contact with him.

Advertisement

ANI took to X and wrote, “ED officials present at the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi. Details awaited. ED had written to him asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The CM today gave time to ED for questioning on January 31.”

#WATCH | ED officials present at the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi. Details awaited. 

ED had written to him asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a… pic.twitter.com/NuK8F0zzze

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024


The ED team conducted a search at Hemant Soren's residence, 5/1 Shanti Niketan, seizing documents and a BMW car with an HR registration number. The ED team initiated the operation at 7 am and carried out raids at three different locations in Delhi.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  5. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement