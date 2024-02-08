Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Here's How Much The Priests at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Earn Every Month

Here's how much the priests at the sacred Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earn every month...

Radhika Dhawad
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Chief Priest of the Ram Mandir Acharya Satyendra Das is entitled to an increased salary from Rs 15,520 to Rs 25,000 whereas the Assistant Priest receives Rs 20,000 as compared to his earlier salary of Rs 10,000.

Similarly, the salary of the servant tending to Ram Lalla also increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000. The assistant priest's revised salary is Rs 20,000, while the Kothari and Sevadar earn Rs 15,000.

Rs 5000 cr donations received for Ram Mandir

The Trust has so far recieved worldwide donations touching nearly Rs 5000 crore in the past three years. The daiy donations for the sacred temple touches Rs 2 lakh through diverse channels including online transactions, cheques and cash. 

6-month-training for priests

An official from the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, in October, had said the trust had recieved over 3000 job applications for the post of priest. The trust said that out of those 3,000 applications, 200 people were selected for the interview. 

The interviews for the hiring of the priests were held at Karsevak Puram, the headquarters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya, headed by a three-member panel comprising a Hindu preacher from Vrindavan, and two chief priests from Ayodhya. 

The shortlisted priests have been undergoing their six-month training process that is being imparted at the newly-constructed office of the Trust in Ayodhya.

A member of the trust had stated that candidates who will complete their traning successfully will be finalised for the post of archak (priest). He had also shared that the Trust will pay a stipend of Rs 2000 per month to all the candidates and will also make fooding and lodging arrangements for them in Ayodhya.

The mega consecration of the Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

