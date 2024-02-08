Advertisement

Bengaluru: Breaking the usual norms, both Bengaluru and Hyderabad are witnessing warmer-than-usual weather conditions in February. The change in the weather is being attributed to effects of El Nino and global warming.

Causing discomfort to people, Bengaluru has been experiencing temperatures averaging around 31 degrees Celsius since the beginning of February, particularly during afternoons. IMD Bengaluru has predicted that the upcoming summer may be more severe as compared to the last year. The IMD has warned against a possible heatwave in coastal Karnataka in early March.

However, no heatwave is forecasted for the next seven days in Karnataka.

The current conditions suggest that Bengaluru's average February rainfall, which is 7mm, may be lower than usual. Dry, warm winds from the north westerlies intensifies the heat.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the maximum temperature is already reaching 35 degree Celsius after just one week into February. With temperatures 1-3 degrees Celsius above normal, winter is exiting the state earlier than usual, signaling an early onset of summer with minimal spring.

Surprisingly, this winter has not witnessed any cold wave days in the state, unlike previous years. Due to the absence of cold waves and rising temperatures for the first time in five years, Telangana is facing an early onset of summer. Hyderabad usually witnesses the departure of winters by the third week of February but this year it has already begun early.