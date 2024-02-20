Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:11 IST
Here’s Why a User Requested OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for Complete Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover
The post has gathered responses based on Bengaluru-themed ideas.
Bengaluru: An interactive post by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has generated a unique request from a user on social media platform as he asked the former to generate a video of complete version of flyover in Bengaluru which is pending since 2017.
The user @peakbengaluru suggested he generate the flyover video when Altman sought prompts from netizens for videos they would like to see on a tool called Sora. The company has been testing the app for users' best experience.
Sam Altman had tweeted, “We'd like to show you what sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!(sic).” In another post, he wrote, “Don't hold back on the detail or difficulty!(sic).”
Replying to Altman @peakbengaluru commented, “Fully completed Ejipura flyover with vehicle movement(sic).” The post has gathered responses from several netizens based on Bengaluru-themed ideas.
Whereas, another user commented, “Vehicle movement on any Bangalore road.”
The incomplete flyover, located near Koramangala locality in the tech city, is labelled as the "Bangalore Stonehenge" by users on Google Maps. The Elipura flyover when completed would connect Ejipura with Madiwala, leading to ease in traffic congestion and boost connectivity.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:11 IST
