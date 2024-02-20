Advertisement

Bengaluru: An interactive post by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has generated a unique request from a user on social media platform as he asked the former to generate a video of complete version of flyover in Bengaluru which is pending since 2017.

The user @peakbengaluru suggested he generate the flyover video when Altman sought prompts from netizens for videos they would like to see on a tool called Sora. The company has been testing the app for users' best experience.

Advertisement

Fully completed Ejipura flyover with vehicle movement — Pink Bengaluru 🌸 (@peakbengaluru) February 16, 2024

Sam Altman had tweeted, “We'd like to show you what sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!(sic).” In another post, he wrote, “Don't hold back on the detail or difficulty!(sic).”

Advertisement

Replying to Altman @peakbengaluru commented, “Fully completed Ejipura flyover with vehicle movement(sic).” The post has gathered responses from several netizens based on Bengaluru-themed ideas.

Whereas, another user commented, “Vehicle movement on any Bangalore road.”

Advertisement

The incomplete flyover, located near Koramangala locality in the tech city, is labelled as the "Bangalore Stonehenge" by users on Google Maps. The Elipura flyover when completed would connect Ejipura with Madiwala, leading to ease in traffic congestion and boost connectivity.