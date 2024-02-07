High Alert in Pune: Private Hospital Receives Bomb Threat, Probe On

Advertisement

Pune: The Pune Police Control Room is on high alert after the authorities received a bomb threat at Poona Hospital on Thursday night.

As per media reports, the anonymous call indicated the presence of a planted bomb, which led to heightened security at the hospital premises. Upon receiving the alert, senior police officials with BDDS Teams reached the location to assess the situation.

The personnel throughout the night conducted a comprehensive search throughout the premises in search of any suspicious devices or items. Despite such extensive efforts, no explosive item or device has been recovered during the search operation.

However, investigations are still underway to ascertain the credibility of the bomb threat and the caller to take strict action.

This comes as a similar threat call was made to the Mumbai Police Control Room, indicating of explosion at six different places across the city.

These incidents highlight the challenges faced by law enforcement in managing and responding to potential security threats, necessitating a coordinated and prompt approach to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.