Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:08 IST

High Alert in Pune: Private Hospital Receives Bomb Threat, Probe On

However, investigations are still underway to ascertain the credibility of the bomb threat and the caller to take strict action.

Digital Desk
Pune Police on high alert after hospital gets bomb threat
Image used for representative image | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pune: The Pune Police Control Room is on high alert after the authorities received a bomb threat at Poona Hospital on Thursday night.

As per media reports, the anonymous call indicated the presence of a planted bomb, which led to heightened security at the hospital premises. Upon receiving the alert, senior police officials with BDDS Teams reached the location to assess the situation.

Advertisement

The personnel throughout the night conducted a comprehensive search throughout the premises in search of any suspicious devices or items. Despite such extensive efforts, no explosive item or device has been recovered during the search operation.

However, investigations are still underway to ascertain the credibility of the bomb threat and the caller to take strict action.

Advertisement

This comes as a similar threat call was made to the Mumbai Police Control Room, indicating of explosion at six different places across the city.

These incidents highlight the challenges faced by law enforcement in managing and responding to potential security threats, necessitating a coordinated and prompt approach to ensure the safety and well-being of the public. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple

    Tech 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement