High-Speed Collision: Speeding Porsche Wrecked After Smashing Into Mumbai Coastal Road Divider, Driver Escapes Injury
A preliminary probe revealed that the impact was severe enough to cause extensive damage to the front of the Porsche. However, the vehicle's airbags deployed, protecting the driver from fatal injuries. No other individuals were harmed in the incident.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A potential tragedy was averted in Mumbai on Sunday morning when a speeding Porsche crashed into a divider on the Coastal Road around 8 am.
According to reports, the incident occurred after the driver lost control of the luxury vehicle and slammed into the divider with great force. The collision caused extensive damage to the car and briefly disrupted traffic on one of the city's busiest arterial routes.
Front portion damaged
A preliminary probe revealed that the impact was severe enough to cause extensive damage to the front of the Porsche. However, the vehicle's airbags deployed, protecting the driver from fatal injuries. No other individuals were harmed in the incident.
Traffic halted
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and began efforts to clear the damaged vehicle. Traffic on the Coastal Road was disrupted for some time following the crash.
Advertisement
The identity of the driver has not yet been confirmed, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
Similar incident in past
The Mumbai Coastal Road has faced two significant security and safety incidents within the past week, raising concerns among regular commuters. On Wednesday, panic erupted in the southbound tunnel when a moving car suddenly burst into flames, forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles and sparking a chaotic evacuation.
Advertisement
While both incidents were fortunately resolved without casualties, they have collectively underscored the urgent need for heightened vigilance and improved emergency management on this busy corridor.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.