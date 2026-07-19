High-Speed Collision: Speeding Porsche Wrecked After Smashing Into Mumbai Coastal Road Divider, Driver Escapes Injury

New Delhi: A potential tragedy was averted in Mumbai on Sunday morning when a speeding Porsche crashed into a divider on the Coastal Road around 8 am.

According to reports, the incident occurred after the driver lost control of the luxury vehicle and slammed into the divider with great force. The collision caused extensive damage to the car and briefly disrupted traffic on one of the city's busiest arterial routes.

Front portion damaged

A preliminary probe revealed that the impact was severe enough to cause extensive damage to the front of the Porsche. However, the vehicle's airbags deployed, protecting the driver from fatal injuries. No other individuals were harmed in the incident.

Traffic halted

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and began efforts to clear the damaged vehicle. Traffic on the Coastal Road was disrupted for some time following the crash.

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The identity of the driver has not yet been confirmed, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Similar incident in past

The Mumbai Coastal Road has faced two significant security and safety incidents within the past week, raising concerns among regular commuters. On Wednesday, panic erupted in the southbound tunnel when a moving car suddenly burst into flames, forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles and sparking a chaotic evacuation.

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