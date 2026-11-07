High-Voltage Political Standoff in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee Joins Protest Following Attack at Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee staged a protest after an alleged attack at Abhishek's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata around 2 am on Saturday.

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that his residence and office were targeted by a group of individuals he termed "BJP goons" following two days of reconnaissance.

He claimed it was the seventh attempt on his life in the past six months and criticised both the Kolkata Police and the judiciary for alleged inaction.

According to police and party reports, clashes erupted between TMC workers, who were gathering to celebrate Abhishek Banerjee's 39th birthday, and BJP supporters between 2 am and 3:30 am. At least eight people were reportedly injured, three of them seriously.

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A large police contingent was deployed to seal off the area, and several individuals were detained in connection with the overnight clashes.

Mamata Banerjee reached the Kalighat residence later that morning, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating "hooliganism" and disrupting traditional Kali Puja and Diwali preparations. She said she had written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha regarding a breakdown of law and order.

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TMC supporters raised slogans against the police outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, expressing their anger over the incident.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "hooliganism" and alleged that a "gang of thugs" had attacked a Kali Puja celebration in Kolkata's Kalighat area.

Questioning the alleged disruption of traditional Puja celebrations ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali, Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over the incident and accused those involved of disturbing the festivities.

Police reached Abhishek Banerjee's residence after he alleged that his house was attacked around 2 am. Mamata Banerjee, reacting to the incident, questioned the alleged disruption of traditional puja celebrations in the locality ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali.

"Tomorrow is Kali Puja and Diwali. Last night, at 2:00 AM, an attack was carried out at Abhishek Banerjee's house. This is our locality, a route through which many processions of Goddess Kali pass. Why are you causing such a disturbance? You have revoked permissions for our traditional, long-standing pujas while allowing new ones to be held instead. Furthermore, you prevented our local clubs from functioning last night... We are part of the 'INDIA' alliance, and this is the reason for their anger," TMC chief said.

Accusing the BJP of creating disturbances in the area, Mamata Banerjee alleged that groups of people were arriving late at night to disrupt their activities.

"There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning... If you dare to use a bulldozer, why do you come here at 3:00 in the morning with a gang of thugs to attack a Kali Puja celebration?.. We are carrying out party-related work here, and you are coming to disrupt it," she said.

The TMC leader also alleged that permissions for traditional puja celebrations had been revoked while a new puja was allowed to be organised on the main road, obstructing access to their own celebration.

"This is completely illegal. Look at the club in our area; they wouldn't let us carry on with our activities all night long. Look at the 'puja' that has been set up right on the main road; it was granted illegal permission. A 'puja' was never held there before; it used to take place inside.