Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Hilarious Video Of Mother Monkey Slapping Her Naughty Baby And Pulling Ears Goes Viral | WATCH

In a viral video young monkey attempted to pull off a naughty prank on another monkey

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Viral Video Of Mother Monkey Slapping Her Naughty Baby
Viral Video Of Mother Monkey Slapping Her Naughty Baby | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral news: Parents proudly flaunt their babies, whether they are human or animal. There's an old video of a golden retriever showing off her puppy. It has been witnessed, a cat introducing its kitten to a baby. While it's ok for parents to feel pleased of their children, they can also be strict with them at times. Recently, a young monkey attempted to pull off a naughty prank on another monkey in a similar circumstance. In an amusing video, the little one saw the drama instantly as his mother monkey punishes him.

An X (formerly Twitter) user uploaded the hilarious video. A bunch of monkeys are shown in the opening scene of the 7-second video hanging out and enjoying themselves. However, a baby monkey was suddenly observed attempting to play a prank on another monkey. But as soon as the mother witnessed the entire thing, she punished the naughty one severely. "You got to be strict to make your kids disciplined," says the video's caption.

Watch viral Video Here:

We often look to animals as examples of loving and selfless parenting. Animal mothers ferociously protect their young, frequently from bigger and stronger predators. However, not every animal makes a good parent. In actuality, some parents are really strict with their kids.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Viral

