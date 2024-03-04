Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Himachal CM Announces Rs 1,500 Per Month to Women in 18-60 Age Group

CM Sukhu announced an initiative under which the state govt will provide Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18-60 years from next financial year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Sukhu announced an initiative under which the state govt will provide Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18-60 years from next financial year. | Image:Facebook
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, an initiative under which the state government will provide Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18-60 years from the next financial year, news agency PTI reported. A total sum of Rs 800 crore would be spent on the initiative annually, Sukhu said, adding that over five lakh women would be covered under it.

Noteworthily, the recently-announced initiative was one of the 10 'guarantees' promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly polls. “With this, five out of 10 poll promises have been fulfilled”, Sukhu reportedly said, and reiterated that the old pension scheme was restored benefitting 1.36 lakh employees of the state.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

