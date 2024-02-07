English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Himachal Congress Netas Break Rank, Attend Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh and MLA Sudhir Sharma reached Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Apoorva Shukla
Minister in Himachal's Congress government Vikramaditya Singh attends Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Minister in Himachal's Congress government Vikramaditya Singh attends Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony | Image: ANI
Ayodhya: After the Congress party's central leadership declined invitation to Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony event, Congress leaders from Himachal Pradesh reached Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday January 22. Deviating from the party line, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh and MLA Sudhir Sharma reached Ayodhya for the ceremony. 

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, reached Ayodhya on Monday to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh has called it a duty towards his late father and former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh. Singh called it a lifetime opportunity. 

Vikramaditya Singh arrived in Lucknow on Sunday from Chandigarh. The Himachal Pradesh public works minister was declared a state guest by the Uttar Pradesh government. He also met with his counterpart in the state Jitin Prasada. 

 

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:51 IST

