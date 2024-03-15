×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Himachal Diarrhoea Outbreak: 11 New Cases Reported in Hamirpur

With these 11 new cases, the total case count for the diarrhoea outbreak in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur has now risen to 415.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The district administration has advised people to only make use of boiled water for now.
The district administration has advised people to only make use of boiled water for now. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Hamirpur: Adding to the growing number of diarrhoea cases being reported from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, the Tauni Devi area of the district, on Friday, reported 11 new cases. With these new cases, the total number of people reporting diarrhoea symptoms from the district has now rised to 415, with 367 patients having been cured. Government offficials are distributing medicines to those affected and have appealed to the people to make use of boiled water. 

Meanwhile, the investigation of the causes for the same continues, with four water samples from the area on Thursday being found unfit for human consumption. 

A diarrhoea outbreak has been reported in 31 villages of 13 panchayats, including villages Gwaradu, Lohakhar, Tauni Devi, Chahad, Tapre, Bari, Mahade, Ghalot, Siswa, Barin, Khandehra, Ladayoh and Jhanikkar, officials said.

This is for the third time in the past 14 months that a diarrhoea outbreak has been witnessed in Hamirpur district.

In January 2023, about 1,000 people were down with diarrhoea in the Rangas area of Nadaun, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Later that same year, in June, several diarrhoea cases were reported from 10 panchayats adjoining Hamirpur town. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

