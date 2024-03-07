Advertisement

Shimla: The vehicular traffic on four national highways in Himachal Pradesh was disrupted on Thursday as over 400 roads remained closed owing to heavy snowfall and rain in several areas in the state.

The meteorological department has predicted more showers for the hill state in the coming week as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 10. The rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Advertisement

'Yellow' Alert for Thunderstorms in Himachal From March 11 to 13

The MeT has sounded a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places from March 11 to 13. According to the state emergency operation centre, of the 400 roads shut, 286 are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 51 in Chamba, 24 in Kinnaur and Kullu each, 21 in Shimla, two in Mandi and one in Kangra district.

As many as 629 transformers are out of order and 22 water supply schemes have been disrupted, the centre said.

Advertisement

Mild snow was witnessed in a few high altitude and tribal areas. In the past 24 hours, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 3.8 cm deep snow, while Manali was the wettest receiving 10 mm of rain followed by 2.2 mm at Bhuntar and 1 mm at Pandoh, the weather bulletin showed.

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 1.6 degrees at Kalpa, 2.6 degrees at Manali and 2.7 degrees Celsius at Kufri, according to the bulletin.

Advertisement

Dalhousie recorded a low of 3.2 degree Celsius, Bharmaur noted 3.5 degree Celsius, Sarahan 3.5 degree Celsius and Shimla 4.1 degree Celsius, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

