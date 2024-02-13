English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Himachal Pradesh: 9 Days After Accident, ex-Chennai Mayor’s Son’s Body Recovered From Sutlej River

On Monday, a team of divers from the Mahin Nag Association located Vetri's body around 3km from the accident site.

Digital Desk
The Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024
Rescuers recovered Vetri Duraisamy’s body from the Sutlej river (Representative image) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Nine days after the accident, rescuers recovered the body of Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy, from the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh. On February 4, the car carrying Vetri Duraisamy plunged into the river in Kinnaur district while he was travelling from Shimla to Spiti.

The director of 'Endraavathu Oru Naal', a Tamil film, Vetri had gone missing since the tragedy struck. The rescuers had managed to rescue Vetri's co-passenger, Gopinath and he is currently  undergoing treatment. Whereas the car driver, identified as Tenzin, was found dead.

Advertisement

In the hope to get the whereabouts of his son, the former Chennai mayor had offered a reward of Rs 1 crore for information related to Vetri. During the search operation, traces of human brain matter was found near the riverside, which were collected for testing and DNA profiling to determine whether they belonged to Vetri.

Multiple teams, including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Uttarakhand, and district police officials, were engaged in the search operations.

Advertisement

On Monday, a team of divers from the Mahin Nag Association located Vetri's body around 3km from the accident site.

Thereafter his body was transferred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGCMH) in Shimla for postmortem. His body was finally handed over to the family.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to Saidai Duraisamy, acknowledging the tragedy that no father should ever have to endure.
 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

15 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawa 350 in new colour scheme showcased in India; launch soon

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Shots Fired at House of Pannu's Close Aide in Canada

    World5 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest: 10 Big Updates From Kisan Andolan

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. Valentine's Day: Ways To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Pet Dog

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  5. Video: Man Bites Cop After Being Caught Riding Without Helmet, Held

    India News7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement