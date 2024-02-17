English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Himachal Pradesh Hikes MSP for Cow and Buffalo Milk as CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Presents State Budget

The CM said that the state government announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster-affected people after last year's monsoon.

Himachal Pradesh Hikes MSP for Cow and Buffalo Milk as CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Presents State Budget | Image:Pexels
Shimla: Presenting his second state Budget, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced hiking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of cow milk and buffalo milk. The chief minister holds the finance portfolio in the state.

The MSP on cow milk has been raised from Rs 38 to Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 55 per litre, he said. The CM announced Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojna, under which 36,000 farmers -- 10 farmers from every panchayat -- will be trained in natural farming techniques.

Sukhu further said universal cartons will be introduced for apple packaging and horticulture tourism will be encouraged. He reiterated the state government's resolve to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2026.

He said the state government announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster-affected people after last year's monsoon, and added that the Centre had not given any special package. He said that it was due to the financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government in the state that Himachal's total debt stood at Rs 87,788 crore.

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article.)

