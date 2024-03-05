English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Himachal Rebel MLAs Get CRPF Security Cover After Home Ministry Steps In

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the CRPF instructing them to provide a 24-hours security cover to the MLAs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
6 Himachal rebel MLAs get CRPF security cover
6 Himachal rebel MLAs get CRPF security cover | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shimla: Amid a political stir in the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh after 6 of the party’s MLAs rebelled against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government, the central government has now provided CRPF security to the rebel legislators. As per information, the Centre has deployed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for the security of all the MLAs.

Reports suggest that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a letter to the CRPF instructing them to provide a 24-hours security cover to the MLAs. Following the orders, the security has been heightened around the hotel, where the rebel MLAs are staying.

Additionally, the CRPF will accompany the MLAs wherever they go.

Concerned SPs have been directed to provide CRPF security to rebel MLAs

The CRPF, after receiving directions from the MHA, sent a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu. Following the guidelines from the MHA, the DGP issued orders to the concerned Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the respective districts of the rebel MLAs to provide security cover to them.

Meanwhile, after the 6 Congress MLAs were disqualified for defying the whip during the recently concluded budget session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly, 7 BJP MLAs are likely to face action now. The privilege committee of the Assembly began proceedings against them for creating ruckus inside the House on February 28.

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and BJP MLA Jai Ram Thakur claimed that there are preparations to expel the 7 BJP MLAs from the Assembly in a bid to save the Congress-led government.

Six Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election have been disqualified from the assembly by the Speaker. The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur, and Chetanya Sharma.

As per sources, disgruntled Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh was bluntly told by the Congress party high command that there won't be a change in guard anytime soon and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will continue to be the chief minister of the state.

However, the CM has also been reportedly directed by the party high command to coordinate between the government and the complaints raised by Congress MLAs. 
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

