Hindu Sena urges Amit Shah to declare Jan 22 as national holiday

In view of the mega consecration ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the Hindu Sena sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to declare January 22 as a public national holiday.

Vishnu Gupta, National President, in a letter requested, "After a struggle of 500 years, we have got an opportunity of consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all citizens to celebrate this day and has also urged the latter to light diyas at home."

Letter to Amit Shah by Hindu Sena (Image: Republic)

He concluded, "Several states of the country have declared a holiday on January 22. People are going to celebrate the consecration day as 'choti Diwali.' So, I urge you to please declare this auspicious day as a national holiday."

Besides, the idol of Lord Ram is all set to get a 2.5 kg bow, which is traditionally with him, ahead of the consecration ceremony.

This will be given to the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by Ayodhya-based Amava Ram Temple.

"Ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) in Ayodhya on January 22, we are getting bow and arrows for him from Chennai. On January 19, these will be donated to the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust," said Shayan Kunal, a trustee of the Amava Ram Temple.

The trustee added, "The bow has been made as per its description mentioned in Valmiki Ramayan. Descriptions of different arrows are also mentioned in it. The skilled Chennai-based artisans, who have been in this profession for the last 200 years, have made the bow. 23 carat of gold has been used to make the bow. About 600-700 grams of gold has been used to make the bow weighing 2.5 kg."

(with PTI inputs)