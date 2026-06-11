'Historic MoU Signed for Oil & Gas Exploration Along Assam-Nagaland Border': Amit Shah

New Delhi: In a major boost to energy security and regional development, the Governments of India, Assam, and Nagaland signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the development after addressing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah described the agreement as a “historic moment” that would be recorded in history for advancing the vision of a prosperous Northeast.

“This will increase the possibilities of oil and natural gas exploration. It has also been stated that, on some patterns, there may also be prospects for mineral mining,” Shah said.

He highlighted that the MoU removes a major hurdle in realizing Prime Minister Modi’s vision for the Northeast by embodying the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

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Emphasizing the cooperative approach, Shah noted that despite concerns and apprehensions on both sides, the states opted for a 50-50 arrangement to ensure that oil exploration, a national asset, is not hindered.

“Both states have decided that when the decision comes, it will come… The entire Northeast is moving forward with the spirit of ‘Nation First’,” he added.

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The Chief Minister of Nagaland has also expressed willingness to extend cooperation beyond the initial six fields identified under the MoU.

In his address, Shah further expressed confidence on internal security gains in the region, stating that except for one or two states, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) would be completely removed from the entire Northeast next year. He pointed out that more than 80 per cent of the Northeast has already been freed from AFSPA.