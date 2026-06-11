'You Can't Change the Wind, You Can Only Trim Your Sails': NITI Aayog VC Says India Can't Be 'Paralyzed' Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: India must stay focused on its development goals and not allow external geopolitical shocks to derail its progress, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said on Thursday, using a sailing metaphor to underscore the country’s resolve amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

“You can’t change the wind, you can only trim your sails,” Lahiri remarked while briefing on the deliberations of the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting. He emphasised that while the Ministry of External Affairs continues to play its diplomatic role, India, as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, cannot afford to be “paralysed” by global uncertainties.

“We have to keep doing our homework… Just because the West Asia crisis is there, we can’t be paralyzed. We have to keep doing our work,” he added.

The comments came after the 11th Governing Council meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The high-powered gathering brought together Chief Ministers of all 28 states, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators for a day-long discussion that ran from around 10 AM to 6:30 PM.

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The central theme of the meeting was ‘Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat 2047’, focusing on building human capital across all stages of life -- from childhood and youth to working age and old age -- with emphasis on education, health, and employment.

Lahiri highlighted the constructive inputs from state leaders.

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“We benefited from the comments of the Chief Ministers,” he said, noting that the meeting offered detailed insights into initiatives being taken by various states. He pointed out that a skilled, literate, and healthy population remains the cornerstone of national success. “Some people say that Japan started taking off when literacy reached 40% and our literacy is above 70% already. So a literate population, a healthy population, a well-educated population is the key to success,” Lahiri observed.

Discussions also touched upon the challenges of urbanisation.

Leaders, including the Prime Minister, stressed the need for planned urban development. Proposals for “plug and play” industrial parks equipped with housing, sewerage, roads, schools, and parks received significant attention as a model for orderly growth.