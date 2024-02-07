English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Inclusive, Innovative, Historic: PM Modi Hails Interim Budget, Calls It Guarantee of Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Interim Budget ‘Historic’ and thanked FM Nirmala Sitharaman for underlining Centre's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

Ronit Singh
PM Modi on Budget
PM Modi on Budget | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Interim Budget, calling it ‘Historic’ and thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for underlining government's focus on four prospects of ‘Viksit Bharat.’ 

This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047.”

Advertisement

He added that this year's interim budget, last under PM Modi government's second term, has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. "Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been announced," said PM Modi. 

Budget to Empower Poor, Middle Class’ 

He further added that income tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle class. “In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers,” he added. 

"This Budget stresses on empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating of new employment opportunities for them. It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme."
 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25, with major focus on empowering farmers, women, youth and the poorest population. Earlier too, it was widely expected that the government would focus on enhancing farmers' income, empowering women and creating more jobs for the youth.



 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News31 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education32 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News33 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement