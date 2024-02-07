Inclusive, Innovative, Historic: PM Modi Hails Interim Budget, Calls It Guarantee of Viksit Bharat

Advertisement

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Interim Budget, calling it ‘Historic’ and thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for underlining government's focus on four prospects of ‘Viksit Bharat.’

“This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047.”

He added that this year's interim budget, last under PM Modi government's second term, has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. "Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been announced," said PM Modi.

Budget to Empower Poor, Middle Class’

He further added that income tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle class. “In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers,” he added.

"This Budget stresses on empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating of new employment opportunities for them. It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme."



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25, with major focus on empowering farmers, women, youth and the poorest population. Earlier too, it was widely expected that the government would focus on enhancing farmers' income, empowering women and creating more jobs for the youth.





