Pune: In a historic moment, the Pune Metro on Monday completed its trial run from Shivajinagar Civil Court underground station to Swargate station, cropssing beneath the Mutha river bed.

Taking to X, the Pune Metro Rail wrote, “Today, on 5th Feb 2024, metro train trial run was conducted in a approx 3.34 km section starting from Civil Court UG station to Swargate UG metro station. As of today, 98% of the work of Pune Metro has been completed, and work on the remaining stretch is going on in full swing. Very soon, it will be commercially operational for the citizens of Pune.”

“While passing between Civil Court to Swargate it crossed beneath the Mutha river bed. Crossing the Mutha riverbed marks a historic event for Pune Metro,” it added.

A Historic Moment: Metro Train Travels Below Mutha River



Today, on 5th Feb 2024, metro train trial run was conducted in a approx 3.34 km section starting from Civil Court UG station to Swargate UG metro station. As of today, 98% of the work of Pune Metro has been completed, and… pic.twitter.com/KL49Kqfjv3 — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) February 5, 2024

In the trial run, which started at 10.58 am, the train crossed Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations to reach Swargate at 11.59 am. The distance between civil court station to Budhwar Peth station is 0.85 km, from Budhwar Peth to Mandai the distance is 1 km and from Mandai to Swargate the distance is 1.48 km.

It took one hour to complete the run, during which it maintained a speed of 7.5 km per hour. In the successful trial run, the metro covered a total stretch of 3.34 km.

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro, said, “The test run on the Civil Court underground station to Swargate station is a historic event for Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune. This route is underground and passes under the Mutha river. In the next few months, PCMC Station will have a seamless connection to Swargate station.”