English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Historic! Pune Metro Travels Below Mutha River Bed, Completes Civil Court to Swargate Trial Run

In a historic moment, the Pune Metro on Monday completed its trial run from Shivajinagar Civil Court underground station to Swargate station.

Ronit Singh
Pune Metro Rail
Pune Metro Rail Crosses Mutha River Bed | Image:Pune Metro Rail
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: In a historic moment, the Pune Metro on Monday completed its trial run from Shivajinagar Civil Court underground station to Swargate station, cropssing beneath the Mutha river bed. 

Taking to X, the Pune Metro Rail wrote, “Today, on 5th Feb 2024, metro train trial run was conducted in a approx 3.34 km section starting from Civil Court UG station to Swargate UG metro station. As of today, 98% of the work of Pune Metro has been completed, and work on the remaining stretch is going on in full swing. Very soon, it will be commercially operational for the citizens of Pune.” 

Advertisement

“While passing between Civil Court to Swargate it crossed beneath the Mutha river bed. Crossing the Mutha riverbed marks a historic event for Pune Metro,” it added. 

In the trial run, which started at 10.58 am, the train crossed Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations to reach Swargate at 11.59 am. The distance between civil court station to Budhwar Peth station is 0.85 km, from Budhwar Peth to Mandai the distance is 1 km and from Mandai to Swargate the distance is 1.48 km. 

It took one hour to complete the run, during which it maintained a speed of 7.5 km per hour. In the successful trial run, the metro covered a total stretch of 3.34 km.

Advertisement

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro, said, “The test run on the Civil Court underground station to Swargate station is a historic event for Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune. This route is underground and passes under the Mutha river. In the next few months, PCMC Station will have a seamless connection to Swargate station.”

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement