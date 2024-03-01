English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Historic Ranbireshwar Temple To Be Opened For Devotees In Jammu Next Week

The iconic Shri Ranbireshwar temple here would be opened for devotees on Mahashivratri festival next week, trustee of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Ranbireshwar Temple in Jammu
Ranbireshwar Temple in Jammu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: The iconic Shri Ranbireshwar temple here would be opened for devotees on Mahashivratri festival next week, trustee of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday.

Singh, grandson of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, announced the reopening of the temple after undertaking a visit to assess the progress of ongoing restoration efforts within the temple premises at Shalimar road in the heart of the city.

Advertisement

The historic temple dedicated to lord Shiva, built by Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1983, faced natural damage due to excessive rains and a thunderstorm on October 17 last year.

A lightning bolt struck the temple, causing significant impact to the front outer veranda but resulted in no harm to the temple's sacred artefacts, including the Shivlings and Shaligrams.

Advertisement

Singh expressed profound satisfaction at the commendable pace and quality of the restoration and renovation works being carried out in preparation for Mahashivratri festival on March 8.

Singh assured the devotees of timely access to the revered temple on the festival day, disclosing that it will be fully opened for devotees in the first week of April.

Advertisement

He also reviewed the ongoing renovation works at Rani Samadhi’s complex, comprising Samadhis of the Royal Dogra Maharanis and Ranis.

He directed the officials accompanied to expedite the restoration efforts, ensuring that the cultural heritage of the site is safeguarded for future generations. 

Advertisement

Inputs_PTI 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

3 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

4 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

4 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

4 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

6 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

12 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

12 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

12 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

12 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Greet Guests At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 live score UPW vs GG: UPW begins the chase

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. National Security at Stake? Congress Downplays Blast at Rameshwaram Cafe

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. Biden: Civilians Killing Near Aid Truck Complicate Gaza Ceasefire Talks

    World28 minutes ago

  5. Rihanna's Team Set To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo