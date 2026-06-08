Holiday In Coorg Turns Tragic: Bengaluru Professional Found Dead Inside Homestay Bathroom, Gas Geyser Leak Suspected

A holiday trip to Coorg ended in tragedy after a 27-year-old woman from Mysuru died while staying at a homestay in Karnataka's Somwarpet area.

The deceased has been identified as Vinutha, daughter of Jagannath and Renuka of Mysuru. She was employed at a private firm in Bengaluru. According to police, Vinutha was part of a group of 14 tourists who had checked into a homestay in Somwarpet.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when she went to the bathroom to take a bath.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a leak from a gas-powered water heater (geyser) may have caused the tragedy. Vinutha was later found unconscious inside the bathroom. Despite efforts to assist her, she could not be revived.

Advertisement

Police suspect that fumes or gas from the heater may have led to the fatal incident, although the exact cause of death is yet to be established. Authorities have stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

A case has been registered at the Somwarpet Police Station. Whether any negligence was involved in the installation, maintenance or operation of the gas-powered water heater at the homestay is being probed.

Advertisement