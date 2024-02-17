English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Homemaker's Contribution as Valuable as Salary Earners: Supreme Court

The apex court questioned how a homemaker’s income can be treated as less than that of a daily wager.

Digital Desk
supreme court
Supreme Court criticised the high court for adopting an outdated approach. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Terming the contribution of a homemaker invaluable, the Supreme Court on Friday noted that the value of a woman’s household work is equally important as that of a salary-earning spouse. The apex court was hearing a motor accident case arising out the unfortunate death of a Uttarakhand woman from a road accident in 2006.

The two-judge SC bench observed that the value of a woman who looks after the household is of a ‘high order’ and that her contributions are hard to quantify in monetary terms. Simultaneously, the top court added, tribunals and courts ought to calculate the notional income of “homemakers” based on their sacrifices, work and labour in cases of accident claims.

Advertisement

The court noted that the role of a homemaker is as significant as that of a family member whose income is tangible and if the activities performed by them are calculated one by one, there cannot be any doubt that the contribution is of a high order and is invaluable. It was noted that it is difficult to compute her contributions only in monetary terms.

The case pertains to a woman who had died in 2016 and the vehicle she was travelling in was not insured so the liability to pay her family the compensation fell on the owner of the vehicle.

Advertisement

Thereafter, a motor accident claims tribunal awarded her family, comprising her husband and minor son, compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh but the family appealed in the Uttarakhand high court for higher compensation, but their plea was dismissed by the court in 2017.

The high court, in its order, had observed that the deceased was a ‘homemake’ and hence, the compensation had to be fixed on the basis of her life expectancy and a bare minimum notional income. The HC had found no infirmities in the tribunal’s order that treated the woman’s notional income as less than that of a daily labourer.

Advertisement

The high court found no infirmities in the tribunal’s order that treated the woman’s notional income as less than that of a daily labourer. While hearing the appeal against the high court order, the apex court disapproved of this stance on Friday. It criticised the high court for adopting an outdated approach.

The apex court questioned how a homemaker’s income can be treated as less than that of a daily wager. It added that they don’t accept such an approach.
 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

10 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

12 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

17 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

17 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

a day ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

a day ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Kapoor Calls The Night Manager A ‘Milestone’ In His Career

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. IAF Kicks Off Ex-Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokhran

    Defence8 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India in strong position

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. WATCH | The God of Cricket visits Heaven on Earth

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  5. How Kamal Nath's Defection Will Shake Up Madhya Pradesh Politics

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo