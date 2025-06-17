Honeymoon Murder Case: How Did Sonam Kill Her Husband Raja Raghuvanshi? Police To Recreate Crime Scene at Wei Sawdong Falls, Cherrapunji

Police and investigating teams have reached the crime spot of Raja Raghuvanshi's murder at Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya. Three accused, including prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, have been brought there from Shillong Sadar Police Station for the reconstruction of the crime scene.

SDRF team has been deployed at the spot.

A team of Forensic Crime Scene Unit has also arrived there.

Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput are the other three accused in the case along with Sonam.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20. The couple went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village.

Later, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya on June 2. A manhunt was then launched to locate his missing wife, Sonam. As the investigation progressed, suspicions grew around Sonam, and police later uncovered that she was the alleged mastermind behind the murder. She had reportedly conspired with her alleged boyfriend and hired three individuals to carry out Raja’s assassination. Sonam had surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 9 after going missing for several days.